Syrian Army says Deir ez-Zor city fully liberated
November 3, 2017 - 12:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The provincial capital of Syria’s oil-rich Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the Islamic State militant group, Al-Masdar News reports.
IS militants have been squeezed in a couple of neighborhoods after losing great numbers of its fighters during the battles with the advancing Syrian forces.
“The Syrian Army managed to fully secure the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor after expelling IS militants from its last neighborhoods inside the city,” a Syrian military official said in a statement.
Deir ez-Zor has a strategic importance for the Syrian government and opposition for being the country’s oil-rich province.
Meanwhile, the Syrian government forces, backed by allies, are now less than 45 km from the bordering city of Albukamal.
Photo. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo
Top stories
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
Partner news
Latest news
Murdered Armenian soldier's case goes back to Turkish court The case of Turkish soldier of Armenian descent Sevag Balikci will again head to court six year after his murder.
New GIF and photo Facebook Polls coming on iOS, Android and desktop Now the social network is officially launching Facebook Polls with the added options of using photos or GIFs as answers.
Mkhitaryan, Mata not producing attacking flair for Man United: pundit Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes that the Red Devils are missing attacking flair.
590 Armenians get "boarding passes" to Mars 590 people from Armenia have also managed to registered and will see their personal data sent to the Red planet.