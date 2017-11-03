Lavrov says OSCE Minsk Group plays key role in Karabakh settlement

PanARMENIAN.Net - The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group play a leading role in efforts to resolve the Nagorno Karabakh issue, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday, November 3.

"Russia supports the Minsk Group's efforts in the peace process," Lavrov was quoted as saying by Russian media, adding that the mediators are now actively working for a settlement.

"Russia would also like the OSCE to step up its activities as far as the Transnistria issue, Geneva discussions on stability in the South Caucasus, and the Balkans are concerned.".