590 Armenians get "boarding passes" to Mars

PanARMENIAN.Net - NASA will launch the Insight spacecraft to Mars in May. Six months later it will set down on the surface at a place called Elysium Planitia and begin to study the interior make up of Mars, King5 reports.

It carries an array of new instruments to the Red Planet and also a small microchip. On that microchip will be the names of millions of earthlings who signed up to have their name go to Mars.

590 people from Armenia have also managed to registered and will see their personal data sent to the Red planet.

It is a unique program that started with the Curiosity rover. It is wandering around Mars with a similar microchip with thousands of names of people who signed up. However, NASA has expanded the program, now providing a collectible "boarding pass" with your name on it and a "Frequent Flyer" program where you accumulate miles.

People who put their names on the Insight Mission will get their boarding pass and about 301,000,000 miles. (The miles are just for fun). It's a long way to Mars and only a one-way trip right now.