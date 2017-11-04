Armenian heritage to go on display at New York's Metropolitan Museum
November 4, 2017 - 11:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York will host an exclusive exhibition of historical and cultural heritage of the Armenian people of the 4th-17th centuries.
The exhibit is set to open on Armenia’s Independence Day on September 21, 2018, Hayern Aysor reports citing Asbarez Daily.
Mary and Michael Jaharis Curator of Byzantine Art Helen C. Evans provided details about the exhibition at Ararat Eskijian Museum.
“The exhibition will present the history and culture of the Armenian people starting from the early Medieval Period and coming to the 17th century, including the adoption of Christianity, the Armenian alphabet created by Mesrop Mashtots and its impact, samples from the years of the Armenian Kingdom of Cilicia, manuscripts of different centuries and the first print books in Armenian,” Evans said.
The exhibition will mainly feature samples from the Museum of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts-Matenadaran, and the History Museum, some treasures of medieval Armenian culture from the St. Hakobyants Armenian Church of Jerusalem, the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia and the Mekhitarist Congregation. The Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and non-Armenian sources will also provide exhibits.
The exhibition dedicated to Armenia will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art until January 13, 2019. It is being organized under the direction of the Armenia's ministry of culture.
