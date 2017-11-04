Armenia to celebrate Ghapama Day in downtown Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital city of Yerevan is hosting a Day of Ghapama on November 7 to celebrate the taste and flavor of the old dish.

The event will be held in Vernissage, a large open-air market in downtown Yerevan.

Everyone interested can apply for participation in a contest recognizing the best-prepared Ghapamas in several categories: the most interesting table, the most beautifully decorated Ghapama, the biggest Ghapama.

Also, the celebration will feature performances by dance troupes and choirs, national music pieces.

Ghapama is prepared by removing the guts of the pumpkin and stuffing it with boiled rice and dried fruits such as chopped almonds, apple, cornel, apricot, plums, dates, prunes and raisins. It is also common to add honey and mix in ground cinnamon or sugar. The pumpkin is baked until it becomes soft.