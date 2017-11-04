Armenia to celebrate Ghapama Day in downtown Yerevan
November 4, 2017 - 15:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital city of Yerevan is hosting a Day of Ghapama on November 7 to celebrate the taste and flavor of the old dish.
The event will be held in Vernissage, a large open-air market in downtown Yerevan.
Everyone interested can apply for participation in a contest recognizing the best-prepared Ghapamas in several categories: the most interesting table, the most beautifully decorated Ghapama, the biggest Ghapama.
Also, the celebration will feature performances by dance troupes and choirs, national music pieces.
Ghapama is prepared by removing the guts of the pumpkin and stuffing it with boiled rice and dried fruits such as chopped almonds, apple, cornel, apricot, plums, dates, prunes and raisins. It is also common to add honey and mix in ground cinnamon or sugar. The pumpkin is baked until it becomes soft.
Top stories
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Sommelier India has prepared an article about viticulture in Armenia, starting it with a story described in the Book of Genesis.
Farm-to-Bottle hopes to introduce these farmers to new technologies, like small tanks, temperature control and up-to-date equipment.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists discover hidden chamber inside Giza's largest pyramid Located in Giza, Egypt, the Great Pyramid of Giza is the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.
Armenian chess teams to face Germany, Romania in Greece Following the first six rounds, the Armenian men are on the 4th spot with eight points overall, the National Olympic Committee reports.
Azerbaijan is most similar to Gambia, blogger Lapshin tells Armenians The country most similar to Azerbaijan is Gambia in Africa, blogger Alexander Lapshin said in a Facebook post.
Iranian-Armenian pianist Arpineh Israyelian to perform in Tehran The repertoire includes works by Frederic Chopin, Claude Debussy, Pierre Boulez and Martin Israyelian, a contemporary composer from Armenia.