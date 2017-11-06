Texas shooting: Suspect named as at least 26 confirmed dead
November 6, 2017 - 10:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Several US media outlets reported the name of the person suspected to have opened fire on a congregation at the First Baptist church in the small town of Sutherland Springs, Texas as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, The Guardian reports.
23 people died inside the church, two were found dead outside and one died on the way to hospital on Sunday, November 5.
The age of the victims ranges from five to 72. Several are still in hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.
An Air Force spokeswoman said Kelley served from 2010 to 2014 and left following a court martial. He received a bad conduct discharge for assaulting his wife and child.
Police said the suspect was first seen at a gas station in Sutherland Springs at about 11.20am on Sunday, before he started shooting at the church from the outside and then walked inside and continued shooting.
He was tackled by a local as he exited the church. He fled the scene in his car, pursued by two locals and police, and was found dead after a brief chase when his vehicle crashed.
It is not known if he died from a self-inflicted wound or a shot fired by the local who first intercepted him.
US President Donald Trump, who is in Tokyo, has said the shooting was a “horrible crime” and an “act of evil.”
Texas governor Greg Abbott said it was the worst mass shooting in modern Texas history.
Authorities have not named any victims, but First Baptist church pastor Frank Pomeroy said his 14-year-old daughter was among the dead.
