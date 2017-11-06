Egypt’s Sisi affirms his support for Lebanon

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi has told his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun that Cairo’s support Beirut has not wavered despite the resignation of Saad Hariri, Al-Masdar News reports.

“The Egyptian Republic stands by Lebanon and its people, and supports Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the unity of its people,” the Egyptian president said.

Sisi, a close ally of Saudi Arabia, met with president Aoun last month, during the latter’s first official visit to Cairo.

Saad Hariri resigned from his role as Lebanese Prime Minister over the weekend, ending his short tenure in the government.