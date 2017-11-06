Passenger traffic in Armenian airports grows 22,7% y/y
PanARMENIAN.Net - Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 22,7% in the 10 months of 2017 against the same period last year, the general department of civil aviation reports.
Overall, 2,154,092 people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.
According to the data, 910 tons of cargo were transported at Zvartnots in January-October 2017, up by 42.2% against the same period last year.
