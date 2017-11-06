France committed to reaching lasting settlement for Karabakh: Macron

PanARMENIAN.Net - France is committed to finding a lasting solution to the Nagorno Karabakh issue through negotiations to benefit all the nations of the region, president Emanuel Macron said in a letter to Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.

In the letter, which the Armenian pontiff received on Monday, November 6, Macron said that "the Middle East still lives in an atmosphere of violence and tyranny even 100 years after the Armenian Genocide."

He assured that France will remain true to its nature and continue fighting for justice, stressing the importance of preserving collective memory in all the countries of the globe, including Turkey."

According to Macron, France and its allies will continue working for peace and security especially in the Middle East, preserving the region's national and religious diversity and identity.

"France will also continue its struggle against extremism, protecting communities that have suffered from national and religious radicalism," Macron said.

Earlier, French-Armenian lawmaker Danièle Cazarian had said that Macron may play an active role in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.