France committed to reaching lasting settlement for Karabakh: Macron
November 6, 2017 - 17:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - France is committed to finding a lasting solution to the Nagorno Karabakh issue through negotiations to benefit all the nations of the region, president Emanuel Macron said in a letter to Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.
In the letter, which the Armenian pontiff received on Monday, November 6, Macron said that "the Middle East still lives in an atmosphere of violence and tyranny even 100 years after the Armenian Genocide."
He assured that France will remain true to its nature and continue fighting for justice, stressing the importance of preserving collective memory in all the countries of the globe, including Turkey."
According to Macron, France and its allies will continue working for peace and security especially in the Middle East, preserving the region's national and religious diversity and identity.
"France will also continue its struggle against extremism, protecting communities that have suffered from national and religious radicalism," Macron said.
Earlier, French-Armenian lawmaker Danièle Cazarian had said that Macron may play an active role in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.
Top stories
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
PanARMENIAN.Net decided to dig into the life and career of the man who inspired generations of Chipmunk lovers across the world.
Partner news
Latest news
How to maximize iPhone X battery life with Smart Invert: AppleInsider For smart invert colors, choose Invert Colors, then select Smart Invert. This is something of an unofficial "dark mode" for iOS.
U.S.-led coalition sends more than 120 armored vehicles to SDF “The US has supplied us with Hummer armored vehicles and heavy armament for the Deir ez-Zor operation," they said.
Texas shooting: Armenia president extends sympathy to Trump President Serzh Sargsyan sent a letter of condolences to his American counterpart Donald Trump over the mass shooting in Texas.
Norway rejected Azerbaijan's application for arms purchase Norway rejected Azerbaijan's application for the purchase of defense equipment in 2016, the country's parliamentary report on arms export said.