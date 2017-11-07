Armenia FM, Israeli lawmaker discuss historical ties

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Monday, November 6 met Jewish lawmaker, head of Israel-Armenia friendship group Tali Ploskov to discuss a number of issues, including historical ties and community relations.

At the meeting in israel, Nalbandian stressed the importance of expanding inter-parliamentary ties through the friendship groups in the legislative bodies of the two countries, as well as the Armenia-Israel social forum.

Also, the sides weighed in on ways to boost cultural cooperation and tourism, bilateral ties and decentralized interaction between the two states.

In addition, Nalbandian and Ploskov discussed the historical ties that the peoples have enjoyed for a long time, as well as the activity of the Armenian community in Israel and the Jewish community in Armenia.