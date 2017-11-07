Azeri media looking for Armenian blood in top Russian officials: Lapshin

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin wrote in his blog that the Azerbaijani media are 'calculating' the percentage of Armenian blood that top Russian officials have.

Lapshin was sentenced by the Baku court on grave crimes on July 20 over his visit to Nagorno Karabakh.

The blogger was detained in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in December 2016 at Baku’s request. He was flown to Baku on February 7 and handed over to the Azerbaijani State Security Service. Azerbaijan’s prosecutors opened criminal cases against him envisaging jail terms of between five and eight years. He was recently extradited to Israel.

"Outraged by the fact that the Russian Federation defended my rights during an illegal detention in Baku, the authorities of Azerbaijan through their Azeri-language media have begun to throw mud at the Russian leadership," Lapshin said.

"At first, they insulted the head of the Russian foreign ministry press service Maria Zakharova and have reached the foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, calling him the "Russian Armenian Foreign Minister". And this is written in the official media, Turan News."

"It seems that anyone who has any connection with the Armenian people is already a criminal. And this is the local mass-media hammering the idea into their own citizens' heads, thereby imposing the image of the enemy. It is very reminiscent of Hitler's racial theory regarding the Jews and Slavs, isn't it? The Nazis also liked to calculate the percentage of "spoiled blood" and, at the same time, write down all the problems of the state on f the Jews," he added.