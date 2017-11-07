Azeri media looking for Armenian blood in top Russian officials: Lapshin
November 7, 2017 - 16:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin wrote in his blog that the Azerbaijani media are 'calculating' the percentage of Armenian blood that top Russian officials have.
Lapshin was sentenced by the Baku court on grave crimes on July 20 over his visit to Nagorno Karabakh.
The blogger was detained in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in December 2016 at Baku’s request. He was flown to Baku on February 7 and handed over to the Azerbaijani State Security Service. Azerbaijan’s prosecutors opened criminal cases against him envisaging jail terms of between five and eight years. He was recently extradited to Israel.
"Outraged by the fact that the Russian Federation defended my rights during an illegal detention in Baku, the authorities of Azerbaijan through their Azeri-language media have begun to throw mud at the Russian leadership," Lapshin said.
"At first, they insulted the head of the Russian foreign ministry press service Maria Zakharova and have reached the foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, calling him the "Russian Armenian Foreign Minister". And this is written in the official media, Turan News."
"It seems that anyone who has any connection with the Armenian people is already a criminal. And this is the local mass-media hammering the idea into their own citizens' heads, thereby imposing the image of the enemy. It is very reminiscent of Hitler's racial theory regarding the Jews and Slavs, isn't it? The Nazis also liked to calculate the percentage of "spoiled blood" and, at the same time, write down all the problems of the state on f the Jews," he added.
Top stories
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
Partner news
Latest news
New souvenir sheet celebrates Ivan Aivazovsky's brilliance The postage stamps with nominal values of MAD 170, 220, 230, 380 and 450 depict five paintings by the world famous painter.
Syria reportedly signs historic Paris climate accord Syria signed the Paris Agreement during the United Nations’ COP23 climate change conference that is held in Bonn, Germany from November 6-17.
Mogul with Armenian roots loses $2 billion after Saudi purge Alwaleed's grandmother was Munaiyir, whose family escaped the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.
Armenian grandmasters win individual medals at European Championship Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian was named the best player at Board 1 of the European Championship, based on individual results.