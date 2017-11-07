Syria reportedly signs historic Paris climate accord
November 7, 2017 - 18:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syria has reportedly signed the Paris Agreement, leaving the U.S. as the only nation to not accept this commitment to tackle climate change, Al-Masdar News says.
Syria signed the Paris Agreement during the United Nations’ COP23 climate change conference that is held in Bonn, Germany from November 6-17.
Due to war, Syria was initially unable to sign the agreement; however, with the war’s most violent phase winding down, the Syrian government was able to commit to addressing climate change inside the country.
The Paris Agreement commits the countries around the world to keep rising global temperatures “well below” 2 degrees Celsius and above pre-industrial levels.
