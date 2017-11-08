Syrian army launches counter-offensive in Hama, takes more land
November 8, 2017 - 14:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a counter-offensive in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate on Tuesday, November 7, targeting the areas captured by the jihadist rebels two days ago, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by the 4th and 11th divisions, the Syrian Arab Army managed to recapture three towns on Tuesday, including Umm Khazim near the Idlib Governorate axis.
On Wednesday morning, the Syrian Arab Army continued their assault in the northern countryside of Hama, retaking the town of Baleel after a short battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Jaysh Al-Izza.
All that is left for the Syrian Army to reverse all the jihadist gains is the town of Umm Turaykiyah, which neighbors recently captured Baleel and Umm Khazim.
