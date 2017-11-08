Top Spanish court annuls Catalan declaration of independence
November 8, 2017 - 17:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Spain’s Constitutional Court officially annulled the Catalan parliament’s Oct. 27 unilateral declaration of independence on Wednesday, Nov. 8, Reuters reports.
The step was a widely expected ruling after the move was suspended by the court.
The Madrid government sacked Catalonia’s president and dismissed its parliament hours after the region declared itself independent with 70 votes for, 10 votes against and after lawmakers from three national parties walked out of the vote.
Top stories
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Partner news
Latest news
"Intent to Destroy" tackles death and Armenian Genocide denial In "Intent to Destroy", documentarian Joe Berlinger attempts to assemble a sort of meditative history of the Armenian Genocide.
Armenia one of most popular tourist destinations among Russians Interest in Armenia has doubled lately, as Armenia was the sixth country in 2016 in terms of airticket bookings by Russians.
OSCE mediators working to organize Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting "Given the results of the meeting in Geneva, the co-chairs are planning a ministerial meeting by year-end," the Russian foreign ministry said.
Armenian church in Turkey now serves as a stable The half-destroyed Armenian church of St Thomas in the village of Altinsac in Turkey’s Van province is now being used as a stable.