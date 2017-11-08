Armenia one of most popular tourist destinations among Russians

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is one of three most popular destinations among Russian tourists, Tutu.ru travel website reveals.

Moldova and Uzbekistan are the other two countries where Russians prefer to spend their holidays.

According to the website, interest in Armenia has doubled lately, as Armenia was the sixth country in 2016 in terms of airticket bookings by Russians.

Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 22,7% in the 10 months of 2017 against the same period last year.