Turkish-Armenian lawmaker speaks out on religion-based education

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish-Armenian lawmaker Garo Paylan has criticized the latest changes in the educational system of the Muslim nation.

Paylan, in particular, spoke out on basing the entire educational system on religion.

Criticizing the male dominance in bureaucracy, the member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said: “We are in Turkey of 2017. Let me tell you this clearly. Just look, Mr. Minister, you’ve come up with a male-oriented education. In this regard, you definitely don’t head a ministry caring for gender equality."

“So, what is our dream? [Our dream is a] democratic, secular, scientific and equalitarian education. Can you say with self-confidence that ‘Our ministry is a democratic ministry in all its practices?'," Paylan questioned.