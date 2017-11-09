Turkish-Armenian lawmaker speaks out on religion-based education
November 9, 2017 - 14:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish-Armenian lawmaker Garo Paylan has criticized the latest changes in the educational system of the Muslim nation.
Paylan, in particular, spoke out on basing the entire educational system on religion.
Criticizing the male dominance in bureaucracy, the member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said: “We are in Turkey of 2017. Let me tell you this clearly. Just look, Mr. Minister, you’ve come up with a male-oriented education. In this regard, you definitely don’t head a ministry caring for gender equality."
“So, what is our dream? [Our dream is a] democratic, secular, scientific and equalitarian education. Can you say with self-confidence that ‘Our ministry is a democratic ministry in all its practices?'," Paylan questioned.
Top stories
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's festival of beards gets a new 2018 date Director of Areni Fest Foundation Nune Manukyan had earlier told PanARMENIAN.net, that the date may slightly be changed.
Armenians to get Danish visa 'significantly easier' - official The government approved a proposal to sign an agreement on facilitating the issuance of visas between Armenia and Denmark
Scientist grow fresh skin to transplant and save kid's life In a genetic experiment never tried before, scientists grew an entire body's worth of skin to transplant and save the life a young boy.
Kevin Spacey’s role in "All the Money in the World" to be recast With Spacey facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, Christopher Plummer will step into the role of J. Paul Getty.