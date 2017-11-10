New Armenian airport to be put into operation in May 2018
November 10, 2017 - 11:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The airport in the city of Kapan in Armenia's Syunik province will be put into operation in May 2018, Syunik governor's spokesman Vazgen Saghatelyan told PanARMENIAN.Net
The airport, which is designed for domestic flights, had its first test landing in October.
The governor himself, Vahe Hakobyan, had earlier declared that the process of reconstructing the airport started in early 2017 with a $2 million budget.
The new premises will cover an area of 900 square meters, while the airport is envisaged to serve 100 people per hour.
Currently, two airports - Zvartnots in Yerevan and Shirak in Gyumri - operate regular flights to and from Armenia. None of them, however, offer domestic flights.
