Iran confirms adherence to nuclear disarmament, 2015 deal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday, November 9 that Iran has proved in practice its adherence to the principle of non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament through full compliance with all its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, IRNA reports.

"Establishing a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia is a move that shows a good understanding of security," Zarif said, addressing International Conference on Security and Sustainable Development in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is not only religiously opposed to the development, production, and use of such weapons, but also seriously believes that these weapons per se undermine stability and security, and must be eliminated from the world."

"By clinching the nuclear deal and fulfilling all our commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), we have in action proved our compliance with the principle of non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament," the top Iranian diplomat said.