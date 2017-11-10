Cher calls for support for Joe Berlinger's "Intent to Destroy"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Cher is calling for support for Joe Berlinger's Armenian Genocide documentary "Intent to Destroy" which is opening in theaters in Los Angeles and New York on Friday, November 10.

"The award winning @intenttodestroy about the Armenian Genocide produced by my dear friend @esrailian is in theaters in LA & NY tomorrow. Please support and #KeepThePromise!" the Armenian-American pop legend said in a tweet.

The documentary has received positive reviews from the New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Reporter and a host of other magazines and media outlets.