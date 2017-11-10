Syrian army works to clear strategic supply route to Aleppo

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently launched an offensive in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate in order to secure their strategic supply route to the provincial capital, Al-Masdar News reports.

As a result of the southern Aleppo offensive, the Syrian army has been able to seize several villages and towns located west of the Ithriya-Khanasser Highway.

Video footage from southern Aleppo showed Syrian Army demining teams clearing several areas that were recently captured from the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham group.

The Syrian Arab Army resumed their operations in southern Aleppo, seizing the small town of Al-Rashidiyah after breaking through the enemy defenses.