Syrian army works to clear strategic supply route to Aleppo
November 10, 2017 - 17:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently launched an offensive in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate in order to secure their strategic supply route to the provincial capital, Al-Masdar News reports.
As a result of the southern Aleppo offensive, the Syrian army has been able to seize several villages and towns located west of the Ithriya-Khanasser Highway.
Video footage from southern Aleppo showed Syrian Army demining teams clearing several areas that were recently captured from the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham group.
The Syrian Arab Army resumed their operations in southern Aleppo, seizing the small town of Al-Rashidiyah after breaking through the enemy defenses.
