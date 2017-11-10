Armenia boasts massive potential for developing culinary tourism: minister

PanARMENIAN.Net - Minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan, famous Russia-based cook and restaurateur Aram Mnatsakanov and Yeremyan Projects CEO Davit Yeremyan on Friday, November 10 discussed ways to develop gastrotourism in Armenia.

A prominent entrepreneur of Armenian origin, Mnatsakanov owns the restaurant "Probka" in Saint Petersburg which was named one of the 100 best restaurants of the northern Russian city.

At the meeting in Yerevan, the sides discussed issues hindering the development of restaurant business in the country, also weighing on the impact of restaurants on inbound tourism growth.

Karayan said that Armenia boasts major potential for the popularization of culinary tourism.

Also, the minister and the guests agreed to join forces to launch fresh marketing campaigns and organize related events in 2018.