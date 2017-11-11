Russian Air Force strikes militant positions in Idlib
November 11, 2017 - 13:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian jets flying out the Hmaymim Military Airport in Jableh, Latakia carried out several airstrikes over the Idlib countryside last night, targeting the defenses of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham along the Idlib-Hama axis, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a report from the Syrian military, the Russian Air Force carried out more than 20 airstrikes on the Idlib Governorate towns of Sukayk and Tarii, inflicting heavy damage on Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s defenses.
In addition to striking the Idlib Governorate, the Russian Air Force also launched attacks on the Hama Governorate towns of Al-Jizdaniyah, Al-Tinah, and Qasr ibn Wardan.
The attack by the Russian Air Force was launched ahead of the upcoming Syrian Arab Army (SAA) offensive to retake the Abu Dhuhour Military Airport in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
Photo. TASS
