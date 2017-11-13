EU appoints new Representative for South Caucasus

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union on Monday, November 13 appointed Estonian diplomat Toivo Klaar the Special Representative for South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

Klaar, a former head of the EU's monitoring mission to Georgia, replaces Germany's Herbert Salber who had held the post since 2014.

His task will be to contribute to a peaceful settlement of conflicts in the region, including the crisis in Georgia and the Karabakh conflict, as well as to encourage regional cooperation.