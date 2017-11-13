Islamic State suicide bomber sneaks in Syrian airbase; casualties reported

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deir ez-Zor’s military airport has been struck by an Islamic State suicide bombing after a militant from the terrorist group managed to enter the military site without alerting base authorities, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to reports, an Islamic State fighter of Chechen origin, dressed up as a Russian solider and speaking Russian to the Syrian guards at the gate, managed to bypass the airbase’s security.

After entering the base, the IS suicide bomber approached a grouping of Syrian Arab Army soldiers and then detonated a vest bomb.

According to preliminary reports, one Syrian army solider was killed and 2 were injured as a result of the attack.