Powerful Iran-Iraq earthquake death toll tops 300
November 13, 2017 - 17:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Death toll in the powerful earthquake on the Iranian-Iraqi border rose to top 300 people, while at least 4,000 people have been reported injured, CNN reports.
The 7.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in Armenia, reaching as far away as Turkey and Pakistan.
Most of the deaths reported have been in Iran, though seven people are reported to have died in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.
Around 100 of the dead are believed to be from one town in Iran's Kermanshah province, the country's semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Monday, November 13.
The earthquake hit late Sunday night with the epicenter across the Iraq-Iran border.
The quake, which reached a depth of 23 km (just over 14 miles) according to the US Geological Survey, was felt across the region with aftershocks hitting Pakistan, Lebanon, Kuwait and Turkey, news agencies in those countries reported.
Iraq's Meteorological Organization issued a warning on Iraqi State TV urging citizens to stay away from buildings and to refrain from using elevators.
Read also:Armenia extends sympathy to Iran following deadly earthquake
