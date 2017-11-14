Islamic leader calls for sharing religious donations for quake relief

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraqi Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani expressed his condolences over the deadly earthquake in Iran, calling his followers to allocate parts of religious donations regularly paid to help victims of the Sunday, November 12 night earthquake in western Iran, IRNA reports.

Shia Muslims regularly pay Khums, a type of tax in the Islamic tradition which is collected by religious authorities.

The Office of Ayatollah Sistani in a statement announced that he sympathizes with the bereaved families and victims affected by the quake in western Iran and pray for the injured to recover soon.

The followers of Ayatollah Sistani can allocate part of the required religious obligation to earthquake relief aid, the statement said.

More than 530 people have been killed and thousands more injured following the 7.3 magnitude earthquake which jolted western Iran on Sunday evening.