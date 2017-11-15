Al-Qaeda-linked militant leader captured near Syrian border

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Lebanese Army announced on Wednesday, November 15 that their intelligence forces apprehended the infamous militant leader, Mustafa Al-Hujairi, inside the city of ‘Arsal near the Syrian border, Al-Masdar News reports.

Also known as “Abu Taqiyah,” Hujairi was known as a close associate of the Al-Qaeda linked Jabhat Al-Nusra group and reportedly helped them kidnap nearly 30 Lebanese soldiers and police officers in 2014.

Hujairi’s arrest comes just days after the Lebanese Army launched a campaign to crackdown down on corruption and terrorists across the country.

In addition to Hujairi’s arrest, the Lebanese Army also detained several other suspected militants operating in the ‘Arsal Municipality on Wednesday.