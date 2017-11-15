Al-Qaeda-linked militant leader captured near Syrian border
November 15, 2017 - 11:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Lebanese Army announced on Wednesday, November 15 that their intelligence forces apprehended the infamous militant leader, Mustafa Al-Hujairi, inside the city of ‘Arsal near the Syrian border, Al-Masdar News reports.
Also known as “Abu Taqiyah,” Hujairi was known as a close associate of the Al-Qaeda linked Jabhat Al-Nusra group and reportedly helped them kidnap nearly 30 Lebanese soldiers and police officers in 2014.
Hujairi’s arrest comes just days after the Lebanese Army launched a campaign to crackdown down on corruption and terrorists across the country.
In addition to Hujairi’s arrest, the Lebanese Army also detained several other suspected militants operating in the ‘Arsal Municipality on Wednesday.
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan among Man United's 11 int'l record-holders ManUtd.com provides a look at the current and former Reds stars who also hold the goalscoring record for their nation.
World Bank supports Armenian farmers with new loan The financing aims to further assist the government in its efforts to ensure efficient, cost effective and sustainable irrigation.
Two of Armenia's players leading World Chess Championship R2 After a successful start in round 1 and 2, Hayk Martirosyan and Manuel Petrosyan are leading the championship alongside 20 other players.
Putin hails Armenian church as one of the world's oldest spiritual centers New Nakhichevan and Russian Diocese has served as a real spiritual center for thousands of people since 1717, Putin said.