Americans urged against undergoing surgeries, buying pills in Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States Department of State has advised American citizens against undergoing surgeries or purchasing medication from pharmacies in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Health Minister Elsavar Aghayev has commented on the move stating that "it is the U.S. Department of State’s choice," APA reported.

“American citizens, as well as other countries’ citizens, are benefiting from Azerbaijan’s health system," Aghayev argued.

"There is no kind of surgery that is not performed in Azerbaijan. Private medical facilities in our country are also growing in numbers. We have 875 private medical facilities and more than 2,300 pharmaceutical enterprises."