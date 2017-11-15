Jihadist rebels recapture town from Syrian army

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham terrorist group launched a swift counter-attack in the northeastern countryside of Hama on Wednesday, November 15, resulting in the recapture of one town from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Al-Masdar News reports.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham began the attack by storming the Syrian Army’s positions at the town of Sarha Al-Shmaliyah; this resulted in a short battle.

Unable to hold the town, the Syrian Army withdrew from Sarha Al-Shmaliyah.

In addition to losing Sarha Al-Shmaliyah, the Syrian Army recently lost the town of Hasrat, which is located at the eastern axis of this HTS pocket in northeastern Hama.