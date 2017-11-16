Syrian army preparing to storm Key town in Deir ez-Zor
November 16, 2017 - 12:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has surrounded the strategic city of Albukamal after making several advances in the southeastern countryside of the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, Al-Masdar News.
Backed by Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces has surrounded Albukamal from three different flanks, leaving the Islamic State (ISIS) only one way out of the city.
The Syrian Army and their allies are now awaiting the green light from their high command to storm Albukamal
Recently, the Syrian Army and their allies sent a large number of reinforcements equipped with tens of tanks and armored vehicles to this front; they are expected to aid in the liberation of the city.
