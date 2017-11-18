Syria rejects Saudi claim of Iran interfering in Arab affairs
November 18, 2017 - 13:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In reaction to a Saudi claim about Iranian intervention in the Arab countries' affairs, Syrian deputy ambassador to the UN asked the Saudi envoy whether Salman Farsi’s suggestion to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was considered intervention, as well.
Saying that the cooperation between Iran and Syria is against terrorism and Daesh (Islamic State), and that Syria is proud of the collaboration, he added that he has to remind the Saudi envoy a small point to help him remember what had happened in the past, IRNA reports.
He said in the Battle of the Trench, in which Arab tribes had formed a confederation against the Prophet and Muslims, the Prophet’s Iranian follower Salman Farsi suggested they dig a trench around the town and the suggestion saved the Muslims.
According to a Friday, November 17 report, Amjad Qassem Agha made the remarks in the third committee of Nations General Assembly, reacting to the Saudi representative who had alleged Iran is supporting terrorism in Syria.
The Syrian diplomat also thanked Iran and Russia to help Syria against terrorism.
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's Mkhitaryan among best players who missed World Cup: SI The publication groups goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards who deserved to qualify for the World Cup.
Number of hotels in Armenia grew 60% in four years According to data provided by the national statistical service, 379 hotels operated in Armenia in 2013, 409 in 2014 and 474 in 2015.
Armenia to upgrade 30 tanks to T-72B4 version under $15 mln contract The contract of modernization of 30 tanks is estimated at $15 million, with the upgrade process set to conclude by 2019.
Karabakh situation remained relatively calm over past week The relatively calm situation on the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line remained unchanged on the week of November 12-18.