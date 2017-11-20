Armenian studio creates 3D animation short films for (video)
November 20, 2017 - 13:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - DigiStep, an Armenian animation studio, has created a series of 3D animation short films for pre-school children.
Titled Obolot, the series stars a curious, fun-loving, friendly toddler-robot who's always into exploring new and exciting things in Boxland.
He constructs different toys for boys and girls and plays with them as a little inquisitive child.
"There is a parade of colors, shapes and surprises in every little story. Through the bright and funny stories, Obolot will develop creativity, logic, sense of shapes and colors of your kids," the creators said about the series.
Also, the short films feature Armenian elements in the form of national music and architecture and are intended for foreign audiences too.
The 5-minute videos are already available on Obolot's YouTube channel.
