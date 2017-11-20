159 political prisoners kept in Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - A regular meeting of Azerbaijan's Center for the Protection of Political Prisoners has addressed the situation with human rights, political prisoners, trials, and torture in places of detention.

One person was removed from the list of political prisoner, while 11 others were added.

Accordingly, the number of political prisoners in Azerbaijan now stands at 159, Contact.az reports.

The participants of the meeting condemned the blocking of 10 websites, the restriction of freedom of assembly, the liquidation of the institution of representation, the removal of lawyers protecting political prisoners from the Bar Association, and the pressure on family members of political emigrants participating in protests in countries of Europe, their dismissal from work, denial for reunification.