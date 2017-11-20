159 political prisoners kept in Azerbaijan
November 20, 2017 - 16:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A regular meeting of Azerbaijan's Center for the Protection of Political Prisoners has addressed the situation with human rights, political prisoners, trials, and torture in places of detention.
One person was removed from the list of political prisoner, while 11 others were added.
Accordingly, the number of political prisoners in Azerbaijan now stands at 159, Contact.az reports.
The participants of the meeting condemned the blocking of 10 websites, the restriction of freedom of assembly, the liquidation of the institution of representation, the removal of lawyers protecting political prisoners from the Bar Association, and the pressure on family members of political emigrants participating in protests in countries of Europe, their dismissal from work, denial for reunification.
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Partner news
Latest news
Lavrov pays tribute to 1.5 million Armenian Genocide victims Lavrov put a wreath at the memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million Armenians who perished at the hands of the Ottoman Empire.
Armenia planning to create arboretum near Byurakan Observatory Director of the observatory Areg Mikayelyan said astronomers attach great importance to environmental issues, especially to light pollution.
OSCE Sec Gen urges Karabakh sides to resume negotiations The only way to resolve the Karabakh conflict is the return of the sides to the negotiation table in good faith, Thomas Greminger said.
Armenia's stance on Azerbaijan's accession to EAEU 'unchanged' "Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan recently expressed Armenia's stance on the issue," Tigran Balayan said.