OSCE Sec Gen urges Karabakh sides to resume negotiations
November 20, 2017 - 18:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The only way to resolve the long-standing Nagorno Karabakh conflict is the return of the sides to the negotiation table in good faith, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger said on Monday, November 20, according to Interfax.
“The OSCE provides a forum for dialogue and supports the sides in the process of working towards a lasting peace. There needs to be a genuine political will and commitment from the sides,” he said.
He further welcomed the meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents in Geneva on October 16, organized by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, adding that this meeting was the first direct dialogue at this level in more than a year.
“In particular, I welcome that the presidents agreed to take measures to intensify the negotiation process and to take additional steps to reduce tensions on the contact line,” he said.
The Secretary General also noted that is absolutely essential for the sides to adhere strictly to the ceasefire established in 1994.
