This week's dream trip is Armenia for a generous embrace: The Week

PanARMENIAN.Net - British news magazine The Week is recommending to visit Armenia as the week's dream trip that the magazine updates once in every seven days.

"Each week, we spotlight a dream vacation recommended by some of the industry's top travel writers. This week's pick is Armenia," the magazine says.

Below a header, the publication presents an excerpt from an article byaward-winning freelance travel writer and journalist Ben Lerwill who details about his recent trip to Armenia, the town of Dilijan, in particular, and the astonishingly generous hospitality he found there on a dizzy night.

"When you encounter hospitality in Armenia, you’re unlikely to forget it," the article says.

The piece was originally published on the BBC.