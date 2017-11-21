New souvenir sheet celebrates 25 years of Armenia-Russia ties

PanARMENIAN.Net - A souvenir sheet with two stamps dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC in the premises of the National Gallery of Armenia on Tuesday, November 21.

One of the postage stamps with a nominal AMD280 depicts Armenia's coat of arms and the other, also with a nominal value of AMD280, has that of Russia.

Depicting the buildings of the foreign ministries of the two countries, the souvenir sheet with two postage stamps is designed in the colors of the flags of Armenia and Russia.

Authored by HayPost designer David Dovlatyan, the sheet is printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print run of 20 000 pcs. The

The souvenir sheet was cancelled by Russian and Armenian foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Edward Nalbandian, as well as minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan.