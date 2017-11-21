Hezbollah says ready to leave Iraq after Islamic State defeat
November 21, 2017 - 16:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said Hezbollah was ready to pull its forces from Iraq after defeating the Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIL) group, Al-Masdar News reports.
“IS has suffered the required defeat and there is no need for the presence of this number of leaders and fighters of Hezbollah in Iraq,” Nasrallah said. Hezbollah fighters leaving Iraq would, therefore “return to join any arena that requires them to do so,” the group’s leader added. Nasrallah stated that “history can record the end of IS,” with the liberation of the Syrian town of Boukamal.
Speaking the day after an Arab League meeting in Cairo once again defined Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, Nasrallah called Hezbollah an “essential partner in establishing stability and security in Lebanon.” He denied it sending weapons, not even “a gun,” to Yemen, Bahrain, Kuwait or “any Arab country.”
Nasrallah’s declarations came at a time of escalating tensions between regional rivals Iran – a Hezbollah ally – and Saudi Arabia, exacerbated by the Yemeni war and the resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Riyadh on November 4. Hariri, a Saudi ally, resigned accusing Iran and Hezbollah of meddling in the affairs of Arab states.
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Partner news
Latest news
New souvenir sheet celebrates 25 years of Armenia-Russia ties A souvenir sheet with two stamps dedicated to the 25th anniv. of the establishment of relations between Armenia and Russia was cancelled.
This week's dream trip is Armenia for a generous embrace: The Week The Week is recommending to visit Armenia as the week's dream trip that the magazine updates once in every seven days.
Putin says Russian-Armenian dialogue successfully developing Putin also said both countries are making a significant contribution to strengthening the partnership in various multilateral formats.
Armenian-American astronomy professor's photo exhibit held in CA Armenian-American professor Vahe Peroomian'slove for photography was sparked by the gift of a Kodak toy camera when he was 10.