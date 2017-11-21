// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia's economy to grow 5.2% in 2017: EDB

November 21, 2017 - 17:23 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Eurasian Development Bank's economic growth outlook for Armenia in 2017 has remained unchanged at 5.2%.

According to data provided by the bank, Armenia is the second country in the Eurasian Economic Union in terms of the rate of economic growth, lagging behind Tajikistan (7.2%).

1.8% GDP growth is forecast for Belarus in 2017, 3.7% in Kazakhstan, 4.0% in Kyrgyzstan and 1.7% in Russia.

Armenia's economy will further grow 2.7% in 2018, 4.1% in 2019 and 4.0% in 2020.

Armenia saw just a 0.2% economic growth in 2016. Initially, the government forecast a 3.2% growth for 2017, but revised for a better picture later in the year.

