Man United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan looks lonely in training

PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan has seemed cut off in the last couple of months - largely thanks to Paul Pogba's absence.

But the Armenian star looked a forlorn figure at Carrington today as he sat on his own before joining in Manchester United training, The Sun says.

Jose Mourinho rested the former Borussia Dortmund man for their 4-1 home win over Newcastle on Saturday evening.

But it hasn't stopped reports that the Portuguese is growing fed up with the 28-year-old's performances, just 16 months after joining Old Trafford.

To be fair to Mkhitaryan, he has been involved in all of United's matches in the league and Europe this season, as well as both of Armenia's friendlies last week, before missing Saturday, November 18.

And he has clearly missed the midfield presence of Pogba, classily knitting together United's midfield play, as he did in the win over the Toon.