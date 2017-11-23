Different types of alcohol affect your mood differently, study shows

PanARMENIAN.Net - A new study has analysed how different types of alcohol cause different emotional responses in both men and women, Business Insider says.

The study by BMJ Open questioned almost 30,000 people from 21 countries across the world. Each respondent drank different types of wine, spirits, and beer on different occasions and catalogued how the different types of alcohol affected their mood and emotions.

This is how each type of alcohol alters your mood, according to the study.

Red wine and beer may make you more relaxed...

Respondents were most likely to report feeling relaxed (52.8%) when drinking red wine; although almost half of respondents also reported feeling relaxed when drinking beer.

...But red wine is also most likely to make you feel lethargic

Red wine was voted the most likely type of alcohol to make a person tired or lethargic, with 60% of respondents reporting sleepiness after a few glasses.

Spirits can give you energy and confidence...

Over half of respondents across all countries associated drinking spirits with emotions of energy and confidence, with young people being the most susceptible to these emotions after a few shots.

...And make you feel "sexy"...

More than 40% of people said they felt "sexy" after drinking spirits. Differences in emotions varied between countries, with the highest association with feeling energised, relaxed, and sexy being the South American sample from Colombia and Brazil.

...But they also might make you aggressive, restless, tearful, and nauseous

One third of people said that drinking spirits made them feel angry, or susceptible to aggressive urges. While women tended to experience stronger emotional responses to the different types of alcohol, men were more likely to feel aggressive after drinking than women — particularly men that drank heavily.

While the study demonstrates an association between the feelings and the drinks, it does not explain the reason for these emotional changes.

One of the researchers behind the study, Professor Mark Bellis, said: "People may rely on alcohol to help them feel a certain way. People might drink to feel more confident or relaxed but they also risk other negative emotional responses too."