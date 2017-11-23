Different types of alcohol affect your mood differently, study shows
November 23, 2017 - 17:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new study has analysed how different types of alcohol cause different emotional responses in both men and women, Business Insider says.
The study by BMJ Open questioned almost 30,000 people from 21 countries across the world. Each respondent drank different types of wine, spirits, and beer on different occasions and catalogued how the different types of alcohol affected their mood and emotions.
This is how each type of alcohol alters your mood, according to the study.
Red wine and beer may make you more relaxed...
Respondents were most likely to report feeling relaxed (52.8%) when drinking red wine; although almost half of respondents also reported feeling relaxed when drinking beer.
...But red wine is also most likely to make you feel lethargic
Red wine was voted the most likely type of alcohol to make a person tired or lethargic, with 60% of respondents reporting sleepiness after a few glasses.
Spirits can give you energy and confidence...
Over half of respondents across all countries associated drinking spirits with emotions of energy and confidence, with young people being the most susceptible to these emotions after a few shots.
...And make you feel "sexy"...
More than 40% of people said they felt "sexy" after drinking spirits. Differences in emotions varied between countries, with the highest association with feeling energised, relaxed, and sexy being the South American sample from Colombia and Brazil.
...But they also might make you aggressive, restless, tearful, and nauseous
One third of people said that drinking spirits made them feel angry, or susceptible to aggressive urges. While women tended to experience stronger emotional responses to the different types of alcohol, men were more likely to feel aggressive after drinking than women — particularly men that drank heavily.
While the study demonstrates an association between the feelings and the drinks, it does not explain the reason for these emotional changes.
One of the researchers behind the study, Professor Mark Bellis, said: "People may rely on alcohol to help them feel a certain way. People might drink to feel more confident or relaxed but they also risk other negative emotional responses too."
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian businessman building new military unit in Karabakh "Today, the ultimate goal of each of us should be the strengthening of the security and ensuring peace in Artsakh," Tsarukyan said.
EU may include Armenia on blacklist of tax havens: Bloomberg The European Union may include Armenia on a blacklist of tax havens as soon as next month, Bloomberg reports.
Armenia's standing in FIFA ranking unchanged at 90th position Armenia's standing in the latest FIFA ranking remained unchanged at the 90th spot as the federation released the new list on Thursday.
Armenian major who lost legs, hand wins World Armwrestling gold Stepanian claimed the champion's title among athletes with musculoskeletal problems who competed in the Polish city of Rumia.