Armenia improves standing on Social Progress Index by eight points
November 23, 2017 - 13:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has improved its standing on the 2017 Social Progress Index by eight points, taking the 59th spot against the 67th in the previous edition.
The Social Progress Index is an aggregate index of social and environmental indicators that capture three dimensions of social progress: Basic Human Needs, Foundations of Wellbeing, and Opportunity.
The 2017 Social Progress Index includes data from 128 countries on 50 indicators.
Georgia has registered the best social progress and is placed the 53rd, while Azerbaijan follows in the 76th, Turkey in the 61st, Iran in the 88th and Russia in the 67th.
Top stories
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Sommelier India has prepared an article about viticulture in Armenia, starting it with a story described in the Book of Genesis.
Partner news
Latest news
Rights groups urge EU to make Azerbaijan end crackdown Leaders of European Union member states should press visiting Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev to end the crackdown on critics.
EU may include Armenia on blacklist of tax havens: Bloomberg The European Union may include Armenia on a blacklist of tax havens as soon as next month, Bloomberg reports.
Armenia's standing in FIFA ranking unchanged at 90th position Armenia's standing in the latest FIFA ranking remained unchanged at the 90th spot as the federation released the new list on Thursday.
Armenian major who lost legs, hand wins World Armwrestling gold Stepanian claimed the champion's title among athletes with musculoskeletal problems who competed in the Polish city of Rumia.