Armenia improves standing on Social Progress Index by eight points

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has improved its standing on the 2017 Social Progress Index by eight points, taking the 59th spot against the 67th in the previous edition.

The Social Progress Index is an aggregate index of social and environmental indicators that capture three dimensions of social progress: Basic Human Needs, Foundations of Wellbeing, and Opportunity.

The 2017 Social Progress Index includes data from 128 countries on 50 indicators.

Georgia has registered the best social progress and is placed the 53rd, while Azerbaijan follows in the 76th, Turkey in the 61st, Iran in the 88th and Russia in the 67th.