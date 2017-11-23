Armenia's standing in FIFA ranking unchanged at 90th position
November 23, 2017 - 17:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's standing in the latest FIFA ranking remained unchanged at the 90th spot as the federation released the new list on Thursday, November 23.
Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Portugal, while Tonga, Somalia and Gibraltar come in the bottom end.
The Armenian team played two friendly matches against Belarus and Cyprus, winning both with a score of 4:1 and 3:2, respectively.
