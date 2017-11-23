EU may include Armenia on blacklist of tax havens: Bloomberg
November 23, 2017 - 16:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union may include Armenia on a blacklist of tax havens as soon as next month, Bloomberg reports citing people familiar with the matter and a draft summary table dated November 21.
Also included in the list of possible tax havens is Turkey, as an EU working group tasked with screening “non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes” concluded that Turkey’s commitments to address transparency issues and abolish sweetheart tax regimes are so far “not sufficient.”
Ambassadors representing EU governments are due to discuss the list ahead of the finance ministers meeting.
As many as 36 countries could be blacklisted, including Serbia, Cook Islands, the Marshall Islands, Panama and Tunisia.
According to earlier reports, European officials have told 53 countries and territories that they risk being blacklisted as tax havens after the UK earlier delayed warnings to a dozen jurisdictions with ties to Britain.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
'The Flight Attendant', an upcoming novel by American writer of Armenian origin Chris Bohjalian will be adapted for television series.
Partner news
Latest news
Rights groups urge EU to make Azerbaijan end crackdown Leaders of European Union member states should press visiting Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev to end the crackdown on critics.
Armenian businessman building new military unit in Karabakh "Today, the ultimate goal of each of us should be the strengthening of the security and ensuring peace in Artsakh," Tsarukyan said.
Armenia's standing in FIFA ranking unchanged at 90th position Armenia's standing in the latest FIFA ranking remained unchanged at the 90th spot as the federation released the new list on Thursday.
Armenian major who lost legs, hand wins World Armwrestling gold Stepanian claimed the champion's title among athletes with musculoskeletal problems who competed in the Polish city of Rumia.