EU may include Armenia on blacklist of tax havens: Bloomberg

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union may include Armenia on a blacklist of tax havens as soon as next month, Bloomberg reports citing people familiar with the matter and a draft summary table dated November 21.

Also included in the list of possible tax havens is Turkey, as an EU working group tasked with screening “non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes” concluded that Turkey’s commitments to address transparency issues and abolish sweetheart tax regimes are so far “not sufficient.”

Ambassadors representing EU governments are due to discuss the list ahead of the finance ministers meeting.

As many as 36 countries could be blacklisted, including Serbia, Cook Islands, the Marshall Islands, Panama and Tunisia.

According to earlier reports, European officials have told 53 countries and territories that they risk being blacklisted as tax havens after the UK earlier delayed warnings to a dozen jurisdictions with ties to Britain.