Armenian businessman building new military unit in Karabakh
November 23, 2017 - 18:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ahead of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund's Telethon 2017, Armenian businessman and lawmaker Gagik Tsarukyan has launched a new large-scale initiative to support the security of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).
The Fund, a nonprofit humanitarian aid group, will host its 20th annual Thanksgiving Day telethon on Friday, November 24.
Tsarukyan, in particular, will fund the construction of a new fully-equipped military unit in Karabakh.
"Today, the ultimate goal of each of us should be the strengthening of the security and ensuring peace in Artsakh," Tsarukyan said in a statement.
Earthworks have already started, while the construction of the military unit will begin in the spring of 2018.
