Armenia’s capital among most popular CIS destinations for Russians
November 24, 2017 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Analytical agency TurStat has compiled a rating of the best cities in the CIS for winter trips among Russian tourists.
New Year holidays will be held from December 30 to January 8 in Russia. The rating is based on the analysis of popularity of tourist trips this winter.
The Armenian capital city of Yerevan is included in top five cities for winter trips in the CIS during the New Year.
Besides, Minsk, Almaty, Baku, Astana, Tashkent, Brest, Bishkek, Chisinau and Ganja have also made it to the top 10 most popular destinations.
Tourists travel to CIS capitals on the weekends, also taking up tours to ski resorts: Tsaghkadzor in Armenia, Shymbulak in Kazakhstan and Silichi in the Minsk region of Belarus.
According to TurStat, travelers spend 4.5 days and $65 per day on average in Armenia.
