Islamic State executes 15 of own militants in Afghanistan
November 24, 2017 - 17:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Afghan branch of the Islamic State group has executed at least 15 of its own members in the eastern province of Nangarhar, Al-Masdar News reports citing Afghan officials.
The execution reportedly took place on Thursday, November 23, the same day a suicide bombing in the provincial capital of Jalalabad claimed eight lives.
The attack was aimed at a meeting of supporters for a local police commander who had recently been sacked. So far, the terrorist act has not been claimed by any organisation. Eight people have been confirmed killed and 15 wounded.
Nangarhar, lying at the border with Pakistan, has become a stronghold for groups affiliated with IS, which has grown to become one of the country’s most dangerous militant groups since it appeared around the start of 2015. According to Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman of the provincial governor, local ISIS militants have executed 15 of their own fighters during a bout of infighting.
The relatively recent arrival of IS to Afghanistan has sparked numerous conflicts with the Taliban forces that were already there, although some reports indicate the two working together in the face of US air strikes against both groups.
Photo. AFP
