Church of Sweden to stop using 'he' or 'the Lord' for the God
November 25, 2017 - 13:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Church of Sweden is encouraging its clergy to use the gender-neutral term "God" instead of referring to the deity as "he" or "the Lord", The Telegraph reports.
The decision was made on Thursday, November 23, wrapping up an eight-day meeting of the church's 251-member decision-making body. The decision will take effect on May 20 during Pentecost.
It is the latest move by the national Evangelical Lutheran church to modernise its 31-year-old handbook setting out how services should be conducted.
The decision to update the book of worship gives priests new options on how to refer to God during their services.
Priests can now open their services by referring to the traditional "Father, son and Holy Ghost" or the gender-neutral phrase "in the name of God and the Holy Trinity". Other gender-neutral options are available for other parts of the Church of Sweden liturgy.
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Partner news
Latest news
New Armenia-EU deal will take cooperation to a whole new level: PM "This agreement will definitely take our cooperation with the EU and its member states to a qualitatively new level," Karapetyan said.
OSCE PA president urges redoubled efforts for Karabakh settlement The president underlined that parliamentary assemblies can contribute to confidence-building by serving as inclusive forums.
Karabakh situation virtually unchanged during past week The relatively calm situation on the Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line remained virtually unchanged on the week of November 18-25.
Ani - forgotten Armenian capital’s majesty and solitude: Turkish paper Daily Sabah has prepared an article about the the contrast of majesty and isolation of the ancient Armenian capital city of Ani.