Syrian uncover large cache of weapons left behind by Islamic State

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered a large cache of weapons left behind by the Islamic State (IS) before they fled the provincial capital of Deir ez-Zor last month, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military report, the Syrian Army discovered the weapons while clearing the Al-Rashidiyah, Al-Huwaywah, and Al-Arfi districts of Deir ez-Zor.

The military report added that the Syrian Army also uncovered two hidden car bombs that were not detonated because the Islamic State ran out of time before fleeing the city.

While a large number of families have returned to Deir ez-Zor, several neighborhoods remain closed off to the public due to the ongoing demining operation.