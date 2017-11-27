Syrian army resumes offensive in key town in northeast Hama
November 27, 2017 - 16:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in the northeastern countryside of Hama Monday, November 27, targeting Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s last positions south of the Idlib Governorate axis, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by the 39th and 40th brigades of the 4th Mechanized Division, the Syrian Arab Army attacked the HTS-occupied town of Mustarihah near the latter’s stronghold of Umm Miyal.
Not long after launching this attack, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Mechanized Division was able to assert full control over Mustarihah, forcing the HTS terrorists to retreat north towards Umm Miyal.
As a today’s result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army is now at the southern outskirts of Umm Miyal, marking their closest approach to this important town since losing it to the jihadist rebels in 2013.
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Partner news
Latest news
Ameriabank team wins Online Asset & Liability Management Competition The team of Ameriabank has won the 8th Online Asset & Liability Management Competition 2017, a virtual banking competition.
Central streets of Armenia's Tashir equipped with LED lighting system The introduction of energy efficient systems aims to save the financial resources of the community and activate regional life.
Armenia's first-ever high-speed bobsleigh track opening in 2018 (video) Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Armenia-EU deal contains clear statement on Karabakh: Switalsky According to him, the European Union's position is clear: the bloc fully supports a peaceful settlement, the OSCE Minsk Group's efforts.