Syrian army resumes offensive in key town in northeast Hama

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in the northeastern countryside of Hama Monday, November 27, targeting Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s last positions south of the Idlib Governorate axis, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by the 39th and 40th brigades of the 4th Mechanized Division, the Syrian Arab Army attacked the HTS-occupied town of Mustarihah near the latter’s stronghold of Umm Miyal.

Not long after launching this attack, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Mechanized Division was able to assert full control over Mustarihah, forcing the HTS terrorists to retreat north towards Umm Miyal.

As a today’s result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army is now at the southern outskirts of Umm Miyal, marking their closest approach to this important town since losing it to the jihadist rebels in 2013.