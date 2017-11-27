Iran says doing its best "to equip strategic Navy forces"
November 27, 2017 - 16:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Defense Ministry is doing its best to equip the country's strategic Navy forces, defense minister said, according to IRNA.
"Iranian Navy forces have achieved capabilities and enjoy all-out preparation for urgent situations," Brigadier General Amir Hatami said Monday, November 27 in a ceremony held to mark anniversary of establishing the Iranian Navy.
"Defense Ministry will support Navy forces and Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) forces as well."
The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the naval warfare service branch of Iran's regular military, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army.
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Partner news
Latest news
Ameriabank team wins Online Asset & Liability Management Competition The team of Ameriabank has won the 8th Online Asset & Liability Management Competition 2017, a virtual banking competition.
Central streets of Armenia's Tashir equipped with LED lighting system The introduction of energy efficient systems aims to save the financial resources of the community and activate regional life.
Armenia's first-ever high-speed bobsleigh track opening in 2018 (video) Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Armenia-EU deal contains clear statement on Karabakh: Switalsky According to him, the European Union's position is clear: the bloc fully supports a peaceful settlement, the OSCE Minsk Group's efforts.