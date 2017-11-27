// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iran says doing its best "to equip strategic Navy forces"

Iran says doing its best
November 27, 2017 - 16:36 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Defense Ministry is doing its best to equip the country's strategic Navy forces, defense minister said, according to IRNA.

"Iranian Navy forces have achieved capabilities and enjoy all-out preparation for urgent situations," Brigadier General Amir Hatami said Monday, November 27 in a ceremony held to mark anniversary of establishing the Iranian Navy.

"Defense Ministry will support Navy forces and Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) forces as well."

The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the naval warfare service branch of Iran's regular military, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army.

Related links:
IRNA. Iran spares no efforts in equipping Navy forces: Defense minister
 Top stories
Rescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivorsRescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivors
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Tillerson: Turkey has yet to apologize for attack on American protestersTillerson: Turkey has yet to apologize for attack on American protesters
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
AAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruptionAAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruption
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Shoah Foundation to host international genocide conventionShoah Foundation to host international genocide convention
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Azeri “whataboutism”: Social media used to manipulate public opinion
U.S. may start charging $70 for admission to Grand Canyon
Globe's most 'elegant' cities unveiled in new research
Syrian Army says Deir ez-Zor city fully liberated
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Ameriabank team wins Online Asset & Liability Management Competition The team of Ameriabank has won the 8th Online Asset & Liability Management Competition 2017, a virtual banking competition.
Central streets of Armenia's Tashir equipped with LED lighting system The introduction of energy efficient systems aims to save the financial resources of the community and activate regional life.
Armenia's first-ever high-speed bobsleigh track opening in 2018 (video) Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Armenia-EU deal contains clear statement on Karabakh: Switalsky According to him, the European Union's position is clear: the bloc fully supports a peaceful settlement, the OSCE Minsk Group's efforts.