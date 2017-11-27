Iran says doing its best "to equip strategic Navy forces"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Defense Ministry is doing its best to equip the country's strategic Navy forces, defense minister said, according to IRNA.

"Iranian Navy forces have achieved capabilities and enjoy all-out preparation for urgent situations," Brigadier General Amir Hatami said Monday, November 27 in a ceremony held to mark anniversary of establishing the Iranian Navy.

"Defense Ministry will support Navy forces and Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) forces as well."

The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the naval warfare service branch of Iran's regular military, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army.